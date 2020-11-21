Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

State and company bonds

Ranking of 10 largest law firms in banking & finance

Visualisation of the Sky Park project by Zaha Hadid in Bratislava.Visualisation of the Sky Park project by Zaha Hadid in Bratislava. (Source: Courtesy of Penta Investments)

Banking & Finance: 10 largest law firms

  1. Allen & Overy
  2. Dentons Europe CS LLP
  3. White & Case
  4. Kinstellar
  5. SOUKENÍK – ŠTRPKA
  6. AK RELEVANS
  7. RUŽIČKA AND PARTNERS
  8. Hamala Kluch Víglaský
  9. HAVEL & PARTNERS
  10. PRK Partners

Ranking created based on three factors derived from 2019 data, to which we gave different weights: number of deals from this category with a reward > €20.000 (70% weight); sales revenues (10% weight); number of attorneys (10% weight); number of associates practising > 3 years (6% weight); number of associates practising < 3 years (4% weight).

Some law firms reported significant traditional transactions in banking and finance, not directly linked to M&A transactions. These include bond emissions, advisory in the re-financing of loans and so on. These references appear in the reports every year, but they tend to be the domain of not more than four law firms specializing in this area.

For instance, White & Case had the mandate from Barclay’s, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, and VÚB in the emission of state bonds of the Slovak Republic, worth €4 billion.

PRK Partners advised J&T IB and Capital Markets as the arranger and J&T Bank as the main manager of the emission of bonds of the Emma Gamma Finance company, worth €90 million. This emission was linked with the financing of the property settlement of the Czech lottery company Sazka.

21. Nov 2020 at 14:50  | Adam Valček

Theme: Largest law firms in Slovakia

