Labour law: Largest law firms in Slovakia

Employment relations hidden in other deals.

Labour law: 10 largest law firms TaylorWessing e/n/w/c bnt attorneys-at-law Kinstellar RUŽIČKA AND PARTNERS Hamala Kluch Víglaský PETERKA & PARTNERS Allen & Overy SOUKENÍK – ŠTRPKA PRK Partners ČECHOVÁ & PARTNERS Ranking created based on three factors derived from 2019 data, to which we gave different weights: number of deals from this category with a reward > €20.000 (70% weight); sales revenues (10% weight); number of attorneys (10% weight); number of associates practising > 3 years (6% weight); number of associates practising < 3 years (4% weight).

Why are there so few mandates in labour law if all entrepreneurs need to deal with the labour agenda? TaylorWessing partners Radovan Pala and Andrej Leontiev say this is due to the character of the regular assignments in labour law.

“The regular, commodity, labour-law agenda, the regular emergence and expiration of labour relations, violation of work discipline and simple notices are often dealt with within the clients’ own in-house legal capacities, or with a smaller local attorney,” Pala said. “This is also due to the fact that Slovakia is considered a country with a cheap labour force, which limits investment into labour law advisory.”

In fact, only three law firms reported interests within this category among their top deals. If the bnt company reported its top deals, the number might have been slightly higher.

“Labour-related legal advisory is often important as part of something bigger, where large law firms can offer further added value,” said Leontiev. “In other words, when a client comes with a more significant labour-law topic, it is typically triggered by a wider project of the client, for instance as part of an M&A transaction.”

22. Nov 2020 at 13:10 | Adam Valček