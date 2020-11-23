Where to buy locally produced Christmas presents in Bratislava

The old market hall Stará Tržnica will host more than one hundred craft producers of food, design and more.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on small local producers who have lost many opportunities to sell their products. To help them out, the non-profit organisation Aliancia Stará Tržnica (AST) has partnered with the organisers of the literature and fashion festivals BRaK, Bratislava Design Week and the Urban Market, along with the Bratislava Tourist Board, to make the old market hall in the very heart of the city centre available to them in the run-up to Christmas.

“You will find producers and sellers offering crafts, local food, independent fashion, art and literature all under one roof,” informs the civic organisation AST, adding that the Christmas markets in the old market hall will take place under strict hygienic conditions.

During week days, handmade and designer products will be more prominent, while Saturdays will be more devoted to food as is normal for a traditional Trh-Piac-Market event. In total, about one hundred sellers will offer their products to visitors over four sessions, the first starting this Wednesday, November 25.

The biggest Slovak bank, Slovenská Sporiteľňa, is also supporting the events as part of the www.domanakupujem.sk initiative to support shopping in Slovakia.

When to visit the Christmas Market Hall Nov 25 – Nov 28

Dec 2 – Dec 5

Dec 9 – Dec 12

Dec 16 – Dec 19

During weekdays the market hall will be open between 12:00-20:00

On Saturdays the market hall will be open between 9:00-15:00

“With your purchase, you will not only bring pleasure to yourself, your family and friends, but you will actively support the living and further operation of producers and sellers doing business in Slovakia,” AST wrote in its press release.

This year, there will be neither the Charity Christmas Bazaar run by the International Women’s Club of Bratislava nor the traditional Christmas markets on Main and Hviezdoslavovo Squares in the city centre.

23. Nov 2020 at 13:25 | Compiled by Spectator staff