Jankovská admitted to her relationship with Kočner. She also mentioned Fico

Former state secretary of the Justice Ministry started cooperating with the investigators after months in pre-trial custody for corruption-related crimes.

When she served as state secretary at the justice department, Monika Jankovská denied her contacts with mobster Marian Kočner. After almost eight months in custody after the Operation Storm arrests, Jankovská started testifying.

"I want to confess to what I have done, and describe the measure of my participation in the given deeds in my testimony," she told the investigators on Wednesday.

A group of judges, including Jankovská, stand accused of corruption and abusing the powers of public officials within the Storm case. They mainly worked for the benefit of Kočner.

The minutes from the interrogation show Jankovská testified that she first met Kočner in the summer of 2016 through their mutual friend Darina Lenártová. The first meeting occurred at her place in Rusovce.

"He was very nice, jovial, friendly," Jankovská said about Kočner.

There may have been about ten such meetings at Lenártová's place between the summer of 2016 and the summer of 2017.

"The meetings with Kočner took about one hour, taking place in the late afternoon. He was always rushing back in the evening, claiming that he used to go to sleep at 21:00."

First contacts

26. Nov 2020 at 12:29 | Matúš Burčík