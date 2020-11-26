Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Jankovská admitted to her relationship with Kočner. She also mentioned Fico

Former state secretary of the Justice Ministry started cooperating with the investigators after months in pre-trial custody for corruption-related crimes.

Monika JankovskáMonika Jankovská (Source: TASR)

When she served as state secretary at the justice department, Monika Jankovská denied her contacts with mobster Marian Kočner. After almost eight months in custody after the Operation Storm arrests, Jankovská started testifying.

"I want to confess to what I have done, and describe the measure of my participation in the given deeds in my testimony," she told the investigators on Wednesday.

A group of judges, including Jankovská, stand accused of corruption and abusing the powers of public officials within the Storm case. They mainly worked for the benefit of Kočner.

The minutes from the interrogation show Jankovská testified that she first met Kočner in the summer of 2016 through their mutual friend Darina Lenártová. The first meeting occurred at her place in Rusovce.

"He was very nice, jovial, friendly," Jankovská said about Kočner.

There may have been about ten such meetings at Lenártová's place between the summer of 2016 and the summer of 2017.

"The meetings with Kočner took about one hour, taking place in the late afternoon. He was always rushing back in the evening, claiming that he used to go to sleep at 21:00."

First contacts

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

26. Nov 2020 at 12:29  | Matúš Burčík

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Monika Jankovská

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics
Corruption & scandals

Top stories

Slovakia lacks enough antigen tests. The testing intended for the first weekend of December cancelled

Pupils can possibly return to schools on December 7.

Mobile sampling point in Košice

Former state secretary Jankovská has reportedly confessed

Coalition politicians have welcomed the news.

Monika Jankovská

Pass a Slovak language dictation so you can work with foreigners

The draft migration policy proposal is out. Where does a foreigner find the official, certified list of cultural realities and traditions they are supposed to respect?

Some problems with the Foreigners’ Police continue.

News digest: Former state secretary describes the corruption at courts

Schools will definitely not open on Monday. Coronavirus vaccine could be available starting in mid-December. Slovakia joins campaign to fight violence against women.

The Presidential Palace lit in orange, to support the Orange the world! campaign.
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)