Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Highway company has to return more than €115 million to the state

It violated rules while constructing four sections of the D1 and D3 highway.

The construction of the D1 highway stretch between Lietavská Lúčka and Dubná Skala in March 2019.The construction of the D1 highway stretch between Lietavská Lúčka and Dubná Skala in March 2019. (Source: SITA)

The National Highway Company (NDS) needs to return €115.7 million it received to construct four sections of the D1 and D3 highways. Most of these funds were provided from the EU funds.

NDS has to return the money because it violated EU procurement rules, the SITA newswire reported.

An inspection of the ministry

Related articleLawyers kept busy with litigation over road construction Read more 

The NDS will have 2.5 years to gradually return the money to the Transport Ministry. Altogether €98.35 million of the sum was allocated from EU funds, while €17.35 million was paid from the state budget.

The NDS will have to pay out nearly 80 percent of the total volume of state subsidies for this year. The company is expected to receive €149 million this year, SITA wrote.

It should pay €56.7 million for the D1 stretch between Hričovské Podhradie and Lietavská Lúčka and €36.6 million for the stretch between Budimír and Budovce. In the case of the D3 highway, it should pay €20.7 million for the section between Svrčinovec and Skalité and €1.7 million for the road between Čadca and Svrčinovec.

Related articleHighways do not solve every regional traffic problem Read more 

“The Transport Ministry carried out an administrative financial inspection of the projects and identified violations within public procurement, for which it imposed a financial correction that corresponds with the amount stated in the agreement on instalments,” the ministry spokesperson Ivan Rudolf said, as quoted by SITA.

The NDS has agreed with the ministry on six instalments. The first is expected to be repaid by April 28, 2021, and the last by April 28, 2023.

30. Nov 2020 at 11:40  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Highways

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Sulík’s party benefits from the dispute with PM Matovič

The Hlas party of former PM Pellegrini is rising, too.

Economy Minister Richard Sulík (l) was charged by PM Igor Matovič (r) to purchase millions of antigen tests.

Investors pursued projects and transactions despite the virus

Investors pursued projects and transactions despite the virus. Check out the 2020 investment highlights from Slovakia.

The visualisation of new Istropolis building

Better times ahead for the Calvary in Bratislava

The last preserved station was restored this summer.

The last preserved station of the Stations of the Cross in Bratislava

Everyone crossing the Slovak border should have a negative antigen test from December 7

A number of the infected with coronavirus will grow.

Health Minister Marek Krajčí
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)