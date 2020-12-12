Folklorists show you Slovakia

Visit eleven places in one video.

Slovak Folklore has filmed a video in which folk dancers take you around Slovakia to the popular tourist places. If you want to discover more of Slovakia, do not forget to check our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide.

The video starts in Bratislava and, as the authors of the project explain, the capital cannot be missed in a video promoting beauties of Slovakia.

“Dancers in traditional costumes from different regions of Bratislava symbolize the union of all-Slovak folklore in the capital,” the authors wrote in the description for the video. “This has been going on here for a long time thanks to Bratislava residents, students and workers from all over Slovakia, organizations, dance schools and countless folklore ensembles.”

Bonnet with horns

The second stop heads to the northeast of Bratislava – Kopanice, with its typical blue and white combination. The shots are from the Memorial of Milan Rastislav Štefánik and the surrounding countryside.

In western Slovakia, the scene moves to the Tekov region and the romantic Tekov villages. Decorated folk costumes are popular in this region. Women here have a special accessory: a bonnet with horns.

Trenčín is one of three oldest towns in Slovakia. Trenčín castle is a very significant landmark and so it too cannot be missed.

From west to east

The presenters also take us to central Slovakia. A popular point of folk culture here is Detva with its specific costume and painted carved crosses.

video //www.youtube.com/embed/-3FyL4a3eEo

The video-makers continue to the region of Horehronie and the photogenic Chmarošský viaduct.

The Liptov region does not need further introduction. The Liptovská Mara water dam is a symbol of this region popular among tourists but also a symbol of the flooded villages that disappeared together with part of history and folklore.

The High Tatras are known for their regional group called Gorali. They played and sang at Sliezsky house.

In the Spiš region, where the Ruthenian minority lives, folklorists show some wedding traditions.

And last but not the least is Košice, where various kinds of Slovak folklore meet. Zemplín is the region where the culture is best preserved.

Spišská Kapitula and Spiš Castle (Source: Zoltán Duray, Choď a foť, KOCR Severovychod Slovenska)

12. Dec 2020 at 9:25 | Compiled by Spectator staff