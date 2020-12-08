The central crisis staff agreed on lockdown

There are not many details for now, the prime minister wants to inform ministers first.

The central crisis staff agreed on some kind of lockdown at its December 8 session.

PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) did not want to say more, explaining they need to inform other ministers first.

"We've agreed on many things," he told journalists.

More details are expected to be revealed on Wednesday.

8. Dec 2020 at 20:18 | Compiled by Spectator staff