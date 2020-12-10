COVID-19 has let out home office genie of the bottle

Changes in the Labour Code reflect changes wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic on the labour market.

After the novel coronavirus and anti-pandemic measures hit Slovakia earlier this year, home office has become the new norm for those with jobs that can be done outside of their offices. The government has responded to the new situation with a so-called small revision to the Labour Code, redefining the institute of working from home, the rights and duties of employers and employees as well as the self-employed while working from home.

“We needed to adjust the concept of home office because an increasing percentage of people and employers use this way of working in the pandemic,” said Labour Minister Milan Krajniak in early November as cited by the TASR newswire.

Parliament advanced the draft revision to the Labour Code to the second reading on November 26. The proposed changes modernise the legislation in terms of domestic work and telework in order to reflect the latest trends in digitisation. If adopted, the changes should become effective as of March 1, 2021.

The aspects addressed by the revision include a definition of how employers and employees can agree, for example, that the concept of home office does not have to mean working exclusively from home, but from anywhere in the globe. The second important aspect is the right to disconnect. This means that a person working from home, for example after 19:00, does not have to consider an employer’s request, because the employee also has the right to rest, specified Krajniak.

The revision differs between work done from home irregularly and regularly, while the latter contains a special type of domestic work - telework, i.e. work performed regularly at home using information and telecommunication technologies (PC, laptop, internet, etc.). The new legislation does not directly use the term "home office," while this term is usually applied only for work done from home irregularly.

Based on the draft revision, employers will be obliged to provide the employee with working means for performing work from home, while the employer is obliged to cover the costs of the employee linked to the performance of work from home regularly if the employee is using his or her accessories.

The revision also requires employees working from home to be neither preferred nor put at an disadvantage compared with employees working from the office. It further prohibits an employer from ordering an employee to work from home regularly while the employee cannot decide on their own whether they will perform work from home. The revision additionally enables an agreement upon the scope of work done from home or in the workplace in the work contract.

Home office not just a benefit any more

“The home office genie has been let out of the bottle and it will not return,” Ladislava Molnárová, talent acquisition partner at Amrop Jenewein, told The Slovak Spectator. “Home office has become the new norm overnight and has ceased to be seen as just an employee benefit.”

It is expected that home office will be a flexible form of work after the pandemic is over as well, and that it can even significantly contribute to the reduction of costs on the side of employers.

Sebastián Nemčok, branch manager at the HR company Manuvia, agrees, pointing to the increased willingness of employers to enable their employees to work from home, when there were already possibilities for this even before the crisis.

Among positive changes he lists the obligation of the employer to excuse the absence of the employee from work in the case of quarantine or isolation. A negative feature is demanding a checking of time worked, often leading to unpaid overtime work or increased pressure on employees, noted Nemčok.

Already before the coronavirus pandemic hit some companies had enabled their employees to do part of their work from home, when this was understood as a benefit. At that time this led to indistinctiveness on whether it was regular or irregular work from home, as some regulations of respective legislation do not pertain to irregular work from home.

“Employers would welcome obliging employers to customise occasional work from home within the inner regulation of the employer,” said Ivan Zizič, managing director of Elanor Slovakia, a company providing the outsourcing of wage and administrative personnel services in Slovakia.

The Federation of Employers’ Associations (AZZZ) points out that long-term work from home has many negative features, for example the isolation of employees, loss of productivity, unclear boundaries between work and private life, and others. This is why companies often combine it with work in office.

“In general, in comparison to Western Europe, we may lag behind in the field of working from home, due to the structure of our industry, where not all jobs allow the use of the home office concept,” Miriam Filová, spokesperson of AZZZ.

The AZZZ has already registered a new trend where some employers are paying special surcharges to employees covering their increased costs, for example for higher consumed electricity, internet, more comfortable outfits or a drinking regime.

“Of course, there is always room for improvement [in the Labour Code], but at this stage we welcome the fact that new rules, which will be decisive for crisis situations in the future, have been defined,” said Filová.

The Confederation of Trade Unions (KOZ) points out that until the pandemic hit, only about 3.5 percent of employees used to work from home. It expects that now that this share is increasing that it is necessary to adapt labour legislation and conditions for working from home, Martina Nemethová, spokesperson of KOZ, noted for The Slovak Spectator.

Business service sector welcomes the changes

The business service sector is the third strongest pillar of the Slovak economy, directly employing more than 37,000 people and contributing more than 3.3 percent of all income and payroll taxes. Of these 70 percent at least work from home daily, while this share commonly increases to 90 percent some days.

The Business Service Center Forum (BSCF) at the American Chamber of Commerce in Slovakia (AmCham Slovakia) welcomes the proposed changes, but considers them to be a little too ambitious with respect to experiences from the pandemic in the labour market in Slovakia as well as in the rest of Europe.

“It is certain already now that not only the business service sector, but other sectors will not return to original pre-pandemic circumstances. So we believe that it is necessary to pay long-term attention to this phenomenon and set up employment legislation so that it is really flexible and reflects significant changes in the labour market,” Peter Rusiňák, AmCham policy officer and coordinator of the Business Service Center Forum (BSCF), told The Slovak Spectator.

The forum proposes addressing other modern flexible forms of employment in the revision, like irregular distribution of work time, platform employment, a concentrated work week, flexible work time or part-time work as well as the sharing of work.

BSCF hopes that, along with representatives of other significant sectors of the Slovak economy, that they will be invited to participate in the large revision to the Labour Code planned for the second half of 2021.

10. Dec 2020 at 1:14 | Jana Liptáková