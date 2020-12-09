Judiciary will see changes. MPs approved the reform

It will probably end up at the Constitutional Court as the opposition plans to challenge it.

Parliament adopted the anticipated justice reform.

It will introduce several changes, including the reform of the Judicial Council, property checks of judges, the reform of the Constitutional Court, an age cap for judges and the establishment of a new, Supreme Administrative Court.

The constitutional law authored by the Justice Ministry was approved on December 9, supported by 91 out of 141 MPs present. It is expected to come into force on January 1, 2021.

Read also: Justice Minister: I will do as much as possible in my first year Read more

Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí) considers the establishment of the Supreme Administration Court and the definition of what the Judicial Council is and what its powers are crucial, the SITA newswire reported.

“All changes included in the approved law legitimately react to the situation in the judiciary. We cannot just watch and wait for the self-cleaning mechanisms to be activated,” Kolíková stated. “Even more when it is obvious from the events we are confronted with that they are slow, weak and they fail.”

Praised by president, unwelcomed by Smer

9. Dec 2020 at 16:23 | Compiled by Spectator staff