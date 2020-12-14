Distrust in PM Matovič continues to grow, Economy Minister Sulík more trustworthy

President Zuzana Čaputová is the most trusted politician.

Up to 63 percent of people in Slovakia trust President Zuzana Čaputová.

The president is followed by former prime minister and Hlas chair Peter Pellegrini with 46 percent. The third most trusted politician is Economy Minister Richard Sulík, chair of the junior coalition party Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), backed by 45 percent of people.

This stems from a poll carried out by the Focus agency for the Na Telo programme broadcast by private TV Markíza between November 18 and 25 on 1,004 respondents.

Sulík is followed by another two coalition parties’ leaders, Boris Kollár of Sme Rodina and Veronika Remišová of Za Ľudí.

PM Igor Matovič of the Ordinary People and Independent Personalities (OĽaNO) enjoys the smallest support of the coalition leaders, with only 25 percent of respondents saying they trust him.

President remains the most trustworthy

President Zuzana Čaputová is the only politician of the Focus poll who is trusted by the majority of people.

Her popularity is also high among supporters of parties that hold completely different opinions than her own. For example, in the far-right Kotlebovci – People’s Party Our Slovakia (ĽSNS), she is the third most trustworthy politician, the Sme daily reported.

She is also popular among the voters of the conservative Christian Democratic Movement (KDH) and enjoys even more trust than its chair, Milan Majerský.

Likewise, non-voters and undecided voters have a high amount of trust for the president, according to Sme.

Matovič keeps falling

On the other hand, PM Matovič is losing the public's trust. Compared with April, when the first coronavirus wave was at its peak, his trust among respondents fell from 48 percent to 25 percent.

He leads in the trustworthiness only among OĽaNO voters, while he has quite a good position among the voters of Sme Rodina and Za Ľudí. The voters of other parties consider him one of the least trustworthy politicians, Sme wrote.

The politicians enjoying even lower trust than Matovič are Smer chair Robert Fico (19 percent), Progressive Slovakia chair Irena Bihariová and KDH chair Majerský (18 percent each), and ĽSNS chair Marian Kotleba (16 percent).

14. Dec 2020 at 11:14 | Compiled by Spectator staff