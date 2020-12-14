Former police chief Lučanský hospitalised following exercise injury

Justice Minister Mária Kolíková denied rumours that he was attacked or tried to commit suicide.

Former Police Corps president Milan Lučanský injured his eye while exercising in the Prešov prison. He did not try to commit suicide like several media outlets have suggested, Justice Minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí) told the December 13 press conference.

The initial information from the Týždeň weekly also suggested that the ex-police chief had been attacked, but this turned out to be incorrect as well.

Lučanský is currently in the prison hospital in Trenčín, where he was transported after undergoing surgery in Ružomberok.

The former police chief was detained within the Judáš (Judas) police operation and faces corruption-related charges. According to the testimonies of his former colleagues, he received more than €0.5 million in bribes in 2018 and 2019.

Incident will be checked

During a routine check, an employee of the prison in Prešov found out on the morning of December 9 that Lučanský “had an eye injury”, Kolíková said, as reported by the Sme daily.

While doing exercise, he apparently fell on a metal bed in his cell. After the incident, he tried to do some press-ups.

Kolíková failed to specify how Lučanský fell as he did not agree to provide information about his health condition, and there was no witness.

“He talked about what happened with the prison employees. We have it recorded,” Kolíková said, as quoted by Sme.

After a medical check in Prešov, Lučanský was transported to Ružomberok for a surgery.

Although Kolíková rejected any reports on attempted suicide, she will send an inspector to the prison to check what happened.

Recently appointed General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka also wants to learn more about the incident and has already tasked the regional prosecutor with investigating it, Sme reported.

14. Dec 2020 at 11:21 | Compiled by Spectator staff