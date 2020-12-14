Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Slovak writer wins the European Book Prize 2020

The book by Pavol Rankov presents “a great contribution to researching the memory and consciousness not only of the people of the Eastern Bloc but of all Europe”.

Pavol RankovPavol Rankov (Source: TASR)
It Happened on September 1 (or Some Other Time) It Happened on September 1 (or Some Other Time) (Source: )

Slovak writer Pavol Rankov became a laureate of the 14th European Book Prize, announced in Paris on December 9.

His novel, titled Stalo sa Prvého Septembra (alebo Inokedy) (It Happened on September 1 (or Some Other Time)), impressed the jury members as it presents “a great contribution to researching the memory and consciousness not only of the people of the Eastern block but of all Europe”, the Litcentrum reported.

The French translation by Michel Chasteau of the book was published last year by the Gaia publishing house. The author presented it at the Livre Paris book fair, at which Slovakia was a guest of honour.

Rankov will receive the award and €10,000 in Brussels next February.

14. Dec 2020 at 11:28  | Compiled by Spectator staff

