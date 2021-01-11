New 360-degree photos display the best of Liptov

Photos have been divided into four main categories: water, mountain resorts, valleys and peaks, towns and their cultural monuments.

The Liptov region is depicted in a series of 360-degree photo panoramas published by the Regional Organisation of Tourism (OOCR) Liptov.

The photos, taken in the summer, include shots of the Black Váh, Liptovská Mara, the Liptov mountains, valleys and tourism centres. Winter photos will be also added.

“It is not always easy to capture the beauty of Liptov with common photos,” said director of OOCR Liptov Darina Bartková, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “That’s why we decided for a 360-degree photo panorama that displays the mountains, touristic attractions and localities we are proud of through a better perspective,” she added.

Virtual visit

“The public can enjoy views of Čutkovská valley, Veľký Choč, Čereňova Rock, Liptovský Mikuláš, Ružomberok, Vlkolínec, Pribylina and Východná,” said manager of OOCR Liptov Katarína Šarafínová, as quoted by TASR.

The photos are accessible on their regional website and the website of the individual attractions in the region.

Veľký Choč (Northern Slovakia) (Source: Lukáš Kucej)

11. Jan 2021 at 11:55 | Compiled by Spectator staff