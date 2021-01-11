Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

New 360-degree photos display the best of Liptov

Photos have been divided into four main categories: water, mountain resorts, valleys and peaks, towns and their cultural monuments.

Illustrative stock photo from BaranecIllustrative stock photo from Baranec (Source: TASR)

The Liptov region is depicted in a series of 360-degree photo panoramas published by the Regional Organisation of Tourism (OOCR) Liptov.

Detailed travel guide to the Tatras introduces you to the whole region around the Tatra mountains, including attractions on the Polish side.

The photos, taken in the summer, include shots of the Black Váh, Liptovská Mara, the Liptov mountains, valleys and tourism centres. Winter photos will be also added.

“It is not always easy to capture the beauty of Liptov with common photos,” said director of OOCR Liptov Darina Bartková, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “That’s why we decided for a 360-degree photo panorama that displays the mountains, touristic attractions and localities we are proud of through a better perspective,” she added.

Virtual visit

Tatra peaks and valleys from a plane. Check new aerial video-map Read more 

The photos have been divided into four main categories: water, mountain resorts, valleys and peaks, towns and their cultural monuments.

“The public can enjoy views of Čutkovská valley, Veľký Choč, Čereňova Rock, Liptovský Mikuláš, Ružomberok, Vlkolínec, Pribylina and Východná,” said manager of OOCR Liptov Katarína Šarafínová, as quoted by TASR.

The photos are accessible on their regional website and the website of the individual attractions in the region.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Veľký Choč (Northern Slovakia) Veľký Choč (Northern Slovakia) (Source: Lukáš Kucej)

11. Jan 2021 at 11:55  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Deputy PM travelled freely from the UK, so did the new strain

The strain first found in southern England now complicates the already complicated epidemic situation in Slovakia. Sme Rodina minister gives an unconvincing explanation.

Matovič government ministers waiting to enter the Presidential Palace on March 21, when the cabinet was officially appointed.

Austrian minister resigns after plagiarising thesis at a Slovak school

Austrian Labour Minister Christine Aschbacher received her PhD degree at STU faculty in Trnava.

STU’s Faculty of Materials Science and Technology in Trnava.

Deputy PM came from the UK and did not quarantine. What is the story behind his exemption?

Anyone can ask for an exemption at a ministry, the Public Health Authority says. Now they want to limit that option.

Cabinet members Marek Krajčí (l), Štefan Holý (centre) and Ivan Korčok (r) announce new restrictions for Christmastime during the December 16 press conference.

2020 tax changes address exporting incomes into tax havens

Tax experts welcome scrapping of various exemptions and favours.

Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)