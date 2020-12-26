COVID vaccines have arrived to Slovakia

The first person to get the jab has confirmed it will happen tonight in Nitra.

The first COVID-19 vaccines have arrived to Slovakia on December 26 as expected.

The State Institute for Drug Control confirmed that shortly after noon. The vaccines have been stored in the deep freezers in the Nitra Faculty Hospital.

"We can confirm that everything is ready for the vaccination," the institute wrote on its Facebook profile.

The first doses are to be administered in the Nitra hospital on the evening of December 26. They have been already removed from the box for defrosting.

Infectologist Vladimír Krčméry has confirmed for the Sme daily that he will be the first person to receive the COVID-19 jab in Slovakia. His nine colleagues from the expert college, an informal body advising the government on the pandemic strategy, will be next.

Their vaccination should take place during their planned meeting in the Nitra hospital at 19:00.

The ministry has not confirmed this information yet.

After the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccinations on December 21 as expected, Slovakia has received 10,000 vaccine doses as part of 300 million ordered by the EU on December 26.

The first batch will suffice for 5,000 people since each person needs to get two doses of the vaccine within 21 days.

There are 25 vaccination points prepared in Slovakia where the vaccine will be stored and administered. The number should gradually grow. According to earlier information, there should be 79 vaccination points around the country.

The Health Ministry plans to vaccinate 3 million people in Slovakia over the course of 2021. This roughly equals the number of people who took part in the November 1 nationwide testing.

"In which case, herd immunity will be triggered and the virus will be eliminated," ministry spokesperson Zuzana Eliášová said.

Four waves of vaccination in Slovakia:

1. healthcare staff, employees of nursing homes, critical infrastructure;

2. people older than 65 years, people suffering from chronic diseases, clients of nursing homes;

3. marginalised groups, homeless people, asylum seekers, teachers;

4. everybody older than 18 years (voluntary principle)

26. Dec 2020 at 13:02 | Compiled by Spectator staff