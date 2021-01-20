When will I receive my jab?

The Health Ministry has published the details of its vaccination strategy.

Vaccination against COVID-19 started in Slovakia started in late December 2020. The first person received the jab on December 26.

When the Health Ministry originally presented in its vaccination strategy, it included four phases of the vaccination. Recently, it has published more details of its plan, extending the phases to 11 and specifying the age groups that will gradually receive the jab.

Those who wish to be vaccinated will have to book the date via the Korona.gov.sk website. No concrete dates have been published yet, though.

Currently, Slovakia uses two mRNA vaccines, produced by companies Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna. People should receive two doses. Originally, people were expected to receive the second dose after 21 days. The ministry now extended it to 28 days.

11 phases Phase 1: healthcare staff;

students of medical or non-medical school who are in contact with COVID-19 patients;

nursing home staff;

in-field social workers;

employees of service organisations that secure services in hospitals;

employees of hospitals, emergency rescue services and ambulances who are in contact with COVID-19 patients;

clerks who offer clerical services to COVID-19 patients in hospitals or nursing homes;

staff at mobile testing sites who are in contact with tested people. If people booked for the given date fail to show up, the authority responsible for vaccination can take replacements, giving preference to people older than 65 years of age. Phase 2: people older than 85 years of age Phase 3: people older than 75 years of age Phase 4: people older than 65 years of age Phase 5: people suffering from serious diseases regardless of their age, including: cancer patients; people who had transplantations; people who recovered from pneumonia; people who had sepsis; people with cardiovascular problems; people suffering from diabetes; HIV/AIDS patients; extremely obese people; patients suffering from kidney failure, serious immunity diseases or metabolic problems; people suffering from serious mental problems.

Phase 6: people suffering from moderate chronic diseases Phase 7: teachers older than 55 years of age Phase 8: people older than 55 years of age Phase 9: other teachers Phase 10: people older than 45 years of age Phase 11: people older than 18 and younger than 45 years of age

More about coronavirus in Slovakia:

20. Jan 2021 at 13:50 | Compiled by Spectator staff