Company operating Tatras ski resort to dismiss 260 employees

The decision comes after the company streamlined the structures it completed in the spring of 2020.

One of the biggest employers in tourism in central Europe has announced a mass layoff. The sector has been heavily hit by the pandemic in Slovakia.

Tatry Mountain Resorts (TMR) will dismiss a total of 260 employees.

“In a situation when our businesses are closed and some even for several months, we cannot continue sitting, waiting and hoping,” said Igor Rattaj of TMR.

785 people stay

He went on to criticise the anti-pandemic measures which cost money that will not be given back.

The mass dismissal will impact 180 employees of mountain resorts, water parks and management. Another 80 employees will not have their contracts prolonged.

TMR employed almost 3,500 people in four countries. After the announced mass dismissal in Slovakia takes place, 1,100 employees will continue working for TMR, 785 of them in Slovak businesses.

26. Jan 2021 at 11:35 | Compiled by Spectator staff