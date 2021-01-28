Items in shopping cart: View
The Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) has issued two illegal ordinances claims General Prosecutor

General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka says ÚVZ exceeded its authority in issuing them.

The Public Health Authority (ÚVZ) has issued two ordinances that were against the law, said General Prosecutor Maroš Žilinka at a press conference on January 28.

The first ordinance was issued on December 27. It was about an exception to the obligatory isolation or quarantine and allowed MPs to attend parliament in order to prolong the state of emergency in Slovakia.

MPs who were infected with covid or suspected of being infected were separated from non-infectious MPs by plastic sheets. Without allowing infected MPs into parliament, the coalition would not have had enough MPs to approve the prolongation of the emergency.

The second ordinance was issued on January 10 and it was an exemption from the obligatory quarantine when entering the Slovak area. It was issued on the request of a member of the government, Štefan Holý, who was criticised after travelling to the UK and back without observing isolation. Žilinka said that the ÚVZ overstepped its powers when issuing such an exception.

Žilinka may turn to Constitutional Court

“State bodies may only act based on the constitution, within the bounds stated by the law,” Žilinka said, as quoted by the TASR newswire, adding that the law governing the protection of public health does not recognise exemptions.

The Prosecutor intends to file a motion to protest against the measures in both cases. The ÚVZ has 30 days to decide whether they will comply with the protest. If they do, they have 90 days to adjust the ordinances, Žilinka said. If they do not, the general prosecutor will turn to the Constitutional Court, he said.

The results of the vote in parliament, however, would not be impacted. “It cannot be changed retrospectively,” Žilinka summed up.

28. Jan 2021 at 18:47  | Compiled by Spectator staff

