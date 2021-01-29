Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

The Czech Republic closes its borders for foreigners

Only essential travels will be allowed.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

The Czech Republic will close its borders, including those with Slovakia, for all foreigners at midnight between Friday (January 29) and Saturday (January 30).

Only essential travels will be allowed. This means people working or studying in the Czech Republic, essential travels to family, medical facilities, nursing homes, wedding or funeral, the iDnes.cz website reported.

29. Jan 2021 at 20:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

