Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Slovakia interested in the production of coronavirus vaccines

The country has already offered its capacities, Health Minister Marek Krajčí said.

Slovakia wants to help with the production of vaccines against the coronavirus in its territory, and has already launched talks with Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna.

“We have offered our production capacities,” said Health Minister Marek Krajčí (OĽaNO) on February 2. “We are trying to show that we are willing and able to secure the production of vaccines in our territory.”

He refused to reveal more details about the talks, claiming that “these are discussions that cannot be made public.”

Slovak efforts

The first to break the news about the potential talks was the vZdravotnictve.sk website.

The website also reported the attempts of Slovak company Axon Neuroscience to develop its own vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, but this cannot be expected anytime soon.

3. Feb 2021 at 11:25  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Theme: COVID-19 vaccination

