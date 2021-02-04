Language learning in the Covid era: school selection no longer location-bound

Language schools plan to continue teaching partly online after the pandemic ends.

The pandemic switched language learning into online environment. (Source: Courtesy of Plus Academy)

Read this story to learn: How the pandemic affected the performance of language schools.

The pandemic has not diminished the interest or need of people in Slovakia in learning foreign languages - quite the opposite. Some have been using the time in lockdown to improve their language skills.

The pandemic and the accompanying lockdowns have changed the way people learn foreign languages.

Language schools have switched from traditional classroom teaching to online. They plan to continue this form of teaching even after the pandemic is over and people gather for group activities again. Nevertheless, schools expect many students to prefer returning to classrooms.

“They will return to the traditional way of learning just to feel that they are in personal contact with the lecturer - a human being,” Daniel Bacík, CEO of the Plus Akademia language school, told The Slovak Spectator.

2020 brought losses as well as new students

4. Feb 2021 at 10:53 | Jana Liptáková