More people willing to get vaccinated. Some eligible elderly do not know how

But there is a long way between the willingness to get vaccinated and actually getting the shot, sociologist says.

A month and a half into the Covid vaccination rollout in Slovakia, significantly more people say they are willing to get the jab than in the previous months.

This positive trend is good news for Slovakia, where still slightly more than one third of the population say they are willing to get vaccinated. But there is a long way between willingness and actually getting the shot, according to sociologist Barbara Lášticová of the Slovak Academy of Sciences.

“The behaviour may be in discordance with attitudes,” she told The Slovak Spectator. People who do not want to get vaccinated may go anyway, due to social pressure or pressure from their employer.

39.8 percent said they plan to get vaccinated against Covid (January 2021)

Meanwhile, those willing to get a jab may face obstacles, making it hard or nearly impossible for them to get to the closest vaccination centre or even just register for vaccination.

The experiences of seniors older than 75, currently among the few groups eligible to register for vaccination, are a case in point.

Vaccine enthusiasm on the rise

11. Feb 2021 at 20:42 | Nina Hrabovská Francelová