Rare mineral discovered in eastern Slovakia

It comes from the roselite family and has a white, almost pink coloration.

Mineralogists from the Institue of Sciences of Earth at the Slovak Academy of Sciences have discovered a new mineral in the Slovenské Rudohorie mountains.

The mineral is white in coloration, but a mixture of cobalt gives it a light pink hue.

The Commission for new minerals, nomenclature, and classification announced at the beginning of February 2021 that the mineral was classified as the 23rd mineral found on Slovak soil, said spokesperson for the Slovak Academy of Sciences, Katarína Gáliková, as written in the Korzár daily.

Named after ore-rich location

The new mineral is named Dobšináit after the location in which it was found, Dobšiná, in the Slovenské Rudohorie mountains. It belongs to the roselite family of rare arsenate minerals.

The ore veins, or mounds of rock containing ore, in this location represent a significant accumulation of nickel and cobalt in the Western Carpathians. Martin Števko from the Institue of Sciences of Earth SAV explains that "Dobšiná used to belong to the most important producers of these metals in Europe".

Together with his colleagues from the National Museum in Prague, Masaryk University, Moravian Museum, and the Institute of Physics at the Czech Academy of Sciences, Martin Števko contributed to the discovery of this mineral.

The Institute of Sciences of Earth at the Slovak Academy of Sciences in Banská Bystrica also confirmed the nature of the mineral through chemical analysis with an electron microanalyzor in a detached geological workspace.

16. Feb 2021 at 12:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff