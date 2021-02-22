Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

General practitioners demand more info on ivermectin treatment

They claim the ministry did not provide the necessary instructions after use of the drug was approved last month.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: AP/SITA)

Doctors in the outpatient sector lack basic medical information on treatment with ivermectin, said the Association of the General Practitioners of Slovakia (SVLS).

The association wrote a letter to the Health Ministry, asking for official information about indications, contraindications and dosage of the medicine for Covid patients.

Doctors lack the basic medical information necessary to prescribe the medicine.

“A doctor needs to offer the patient information on the indication, contraindication, dosage of the medicine and potential side effects of the medicine,” the association wrote in the letter, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “The Health Ministry has not made any of that information available to healthcare workers in Slovakia.”

Slovakia received a delivery of 9,000 doses of ivermectin last week, after the Health Ministry temporarily approved the medicament for the treatment of coronavirus patients last month.

Available in pharmacies

22. Feb 2021 at 17:17  | Compiled by Spectator staff

