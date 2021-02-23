Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

We are not entering the wars of Matovič

Independent journalists will continue doing their job.

Igor MatovičIgor Matovič (Source: SITA)

There are limits of good taste and morals. Once a politician crosses that Rubicon, they lose any scruples.

Since Igor Matovič published his Facebook post on the anniversary of the murders of journalist Ján Kuciak and his fiancée Martina Kušnírová, many have pondered how to react to such a serious loss of judgement that led to an attack against journalists.

We are pondering comparisons to Robert Fico and Viktor Orbán, the two politicians who have attacked critical journalists in the long run, peddling the interpretation that good journalists are the ones who engage in government propaganda. All the others are opposition, mercenaries, or enemies.

Matovič says he wants journalists to unveil corruption, while accusing many across the board of corrupt behaviour, saying they write per somebody's orders.

He blames journalists for the stream of hate that they allegedly showered him with, because he does not understand that criticising the government is not a question of sympathies and hate. The prime minister cannot live with the fact that the media does not just accept his interpretations, does not support his manias, and does not attack the people he points his finger at during his press conferences.

It is clear today: Igor Matovič does not understand that his post to mark the anniversary of the murder was not a contribution to the discussion about the quality of journalism in Slovakia. Although he does not understand and apparently is not going to understand it, independent journalists will continue doing their job.

They are not entering into wars with prime ministers and politicians. Not even when Matovič stages his own little wars.

©Sme

23. Feb 2021 at 10:12  | Beata Balogová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

General practitioners demand more info on ivermectin treatment

They claim the ministry did not provide the necessary instructions after use of the drug was approved last month.

21 h
Illustrative stock photo

News digest: Food industry giant changes hands, new rules for travelling to Czechia

Interest in houses skyrockets. No more lack of syringes. Hospitals report record numbers of Covid patients.

21 h
PM Igor Matovič and Health Minister Marek Krajčí

Matovič’s latest crisis response is to woo anti-system voters

Also this week: The coalition loses an MP, Sputnik creates new splits in the coalition, and some good news about the economy.

22. feb

PM criticises journalists on third anniversary of Kuciak murder

Leaders should never make baseless accusations of journalists or spread abusive criticism, the secretary-general of Reporters Without Borders claimed.

22. feb
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)