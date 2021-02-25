Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Former general prosecutor banned from entering the US

His son is banned too.

Dobroslav TrnkaDobroslav Trnka (Source: Sme)

The US has banned former general prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka from entering the country.

Former general prosecutor escapes discipline with a salary cut Read more 

The U.S Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced that Trnka is ineligible to enter the United States due to his involvement in significant corruption. This designation is made under the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act.

“In his official capacity as the Prosecutor General of Slovakia, Trnka was involved in corrupt acts that undermined the rule of law and the Slovak public’s faith in their government’s democratic institutions, officials, and public processes,” the official statement, provided by the US Embassy, reads.

Son designated ineligible too

This also applies to Trnka's son, Jakub, rendering both the former prosecutor and his son ineligible for entry into the United States.

Ex-general prosecutor questions his voice on Kočner's recording Read more 

“This designation reaffirms U.S. commitment to combating corruption in Slovakia,” the statement reads. “The United States continues to stand with the people of Slovakia in their fight against corruption.”

The Department will continue to use these authorities to promote accountability for corrupt actors in this region and globally. This designation does not seek to prejudge or influence ongoing or future Slovak legal proceedings involving Mr. Trnka, the statement reads.

First in Slovakia

The former general prosecutor is the first person from Slovakia against whom the US has imposed such measures. The US took similar steps in December 2019 against Kočner but based on another law, the Sme daily reported.

In recent years, the sanction has been used mainly against civil servants and politicians from Latin American or African countries and European countries such as Moldova and Albania.

25. Feb 2021 at 17:54  | Compiled by Spectator staff

