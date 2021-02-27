Shop assistants, public transport drivers and taxi drivers. More people entitled to vaccination

They will be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Besides teachers and other pedagogic and non-pedagogic staff, shop assistants, train conductors and chief guards, public transport drivers, taxi drivers, public transport controllers and aircraft flight crew can sign up for vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine, the Health Ministry informed the public.

“The supplies of vaccines from AstraZeneca allowed us to update the vaccination strategy in a way that can make vaccination available to other groups of people who are in direct contact with customers or travellers on a daily basis,” Health Minister Marek Krajčí explained, as quoted by the TASR newswire. “Confirmation from an employer will serve as proof in the vaccination centre,” he added.

These groups of people may apply for the vaccine through the special registration form on korona.gov.sk.

Direct contact with client

Shop assistants include those who operate a retail operation or an operation providing services that are necessary for the operation of the country and whose operation is open to the public even during the pandemic and strict measures due to necessity.

Only those who come into direct contact with the client, such as cashier employees, will be given the opportunity to be vaccinated.

They will be vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. People aged 18 to 55 will be able to apply. There are 27,000 slots ready for the next week.

27. Feb 2021 at 11:07 | Compiled by Spectator staff