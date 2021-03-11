National Football Stadium in Bratislava turns into vaccination centre

Vaccines from AstraZeneca will be used in the vaccination centre for now.

The Bratislava self-governing region has opened a large-scale vaccination centre in the National Football Stadium, the biggest in Slovakia.

It will open during the upcoming weekend, the registration system should operate through the National Health Information Centre (NCZI).

“It will have no competition in Slovakia when it comes to the quality of the service, hygiene, ventilation and security,” said the chair of the region, Juraj Droba. He added that it will be available to all 650,000 inhabitants of Bratislava Region, including the districts of Malacky, Pezinok and Senec.

Vaccination with AstraZeneca

The vaccination centre will be open during the weekends at first, then on Fridays. When a larger supply of vaccines comes in, the centre can enlarge its capacities.

It will open from 8:00 to 18:00 and 12 medical stations will be available. The new vaccination centre should be able to vaccinate 2,000 to 2,500 people per day.

The region prepares a so-called system of substitutes of people from the riskiest groups. “Those people will not have to check new dates, because health insurers in cooperation with experts will actively offer it to them,” Tomáš Szalay, director of the health department in the region, said. The list should be ready by the following weekend.

AstraZeneca vaccines will be used in the vaccination centre for now, but it will be possible to use other vaccines, depending on their accessibility, in the future.

Szalay recommended that people arrive at the vaccination centre on time but no more than five minutes before their scheduled appointment.

More vacant dates

The Health Ministry opened registration for this vaccination centre and other centres around Slovakia on the evening of Thursday, March 11. Almost 22,000 dates should be open for those aged 60 to 70.

To prevent technical issues, registration for vaccination for Bratislava and Trnava Region opens at 18:30, for Trenčín and Nitra Region at 19:00, for Žilina and Banská Bystrica Region at 19:30 and for Prešov and Košice Region at 20:00.

Banská Bystrica region has launched a website nahradnici.sk, where it is possible to register as substitutes for vaccination in the vaccination centre of the region. The region reacted to the operation of the current system where people “compete” for vacant dates at the Health Ministry websites. If there are any free capacities, the regional call centre will contact people signed up on the list.

11. Mar 2021 at 17:21 | Compiled by Spectator staff