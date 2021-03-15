Items in shopping cart: View
SaS: It is either Matovič or us

Richard Sulík says cooperation with Igor Matovič is impossible, demands him to step down and offers resignation from his post in exchange.

The fight against the coronavirus pandemic is chaotic, and the government led by PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) is dividing rather than uniting society. This is why its coalition partner, Freedom and Solidarity (SaS), is asking the prime minister to leave the post.

SaS chair and Economy Minister Richard Sulík has offered his post in exchange.

If Matovič decides to stay at the helm of the current cabinet, the party is ready to leave the ruling coalition.

“Igor Matovič won the elections and has the strongest party, but he is unable to lead the government in this difficult situation from a managerial, personal and communication point of view,” Sulík told the March 15 press conference.

Matovič will now have until March 24 to make his decision. The SaS national council will meet on this date to discuss further steps.

Another coalition party, Za Ľudí, will comment on the situation at 15:00.

Departure from coalition is the last option

Sulík stressed that they do not support a snap election. They are ready to continue in the current coalition, but only if there are reshuffles of the key posts as the cabinet cannot continue its work properly in its current form.

15. Mar 2021 at 11:56  | Compiled by Spectator staff

