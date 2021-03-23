China imposes sanctions on Slovak MEP

Slovak MEP Miriam Lexmann said it is regrettable that China, instead of solving the situation, reacts with threats and sanctions against MEPs.

Slovak MEP Miriam Lexmann is on a list of Chinese sanctions.

China implemented a sanction against several European institutions and representatives that harm Chinese national interests, according to the Chinese capital of Beijing. This step is an answer to the decision of MFAs of the EU member states who imposed sanctions against Chinese representatives responsible for pursuing the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. There are more than ten people on the sanction list, including MEP Lexmann.

“If [the country] continues in this kind of reaction, it will clearly show that it is not a constructive partner but a rival that undermines the fundamental values and principles that are basics of international cooperation,” Lexmann stressed, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

She also noted she appreciated the long-expected step of the EU against China that Foreign Affairs Ministers approved at the Brussels meeting on March 22.

Alarming situation

The EU imposed sanctions against four Chinese representatives and one legal entity in connection with suppressing the rights of the Uyghur minority in the country.

Slovak MEPs stressed that the situation in the Xinjiang region of China is alarming and several experts confirmed that it fulfils all characteristic signs of genocide.

Lexmann was a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China and co-initiator of the statement of systemic torture reports and sexual abuse in Xinjiang internment camps in the northeast of China. She is also co-author of the EP resolution to proposals to solve the situation in Hongkong and also in the Xinjiang area.

“Within IPAC and EP, I have been requesting for a long time to start an international investigation of these crimes against humanity,” Lexmann said, as quoted by the SITA.









