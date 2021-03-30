Igor Matovič stepped down as PM

Matovič said on March 28 that his demands from last week are forgotten and he proposed to swap posts with Finance Minister Eduard Heger.

PM Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) delivered his resignation to President Zuzana Čaputová on March 30.

The resignation of the prime minister automatically means his entire cabinet ends with him, according to the Slovak constitution.

Subsequently, the president assigned Finance Minister Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) to form a new cabinet.

Most of the ministers serving in the current cabinet are expected to return, including those who resigned in the past few weeks.

Meanwhile, Heger is expected to introduce a new health minister. The post could be taken by Vladimír Lengvarský, current director of the Central Military Hospital in Ružomberok (Žilina Region). Jozef Hlinka (Sme Rodina) is proposed to become new labour minister, the Denník N daily reported.

A month of negotiations

The crisis has lasted practically all of March, and Matovič’s cabinet has lost a total of six members.

Freedom and Solidarity (SaS) and Za Ľudí were asking Matovič to step down, while Sme Rodina continued saying that it has no personnel demands.

SaS went as far as to give an ultimatum to Matovič, saying that if he did not resign until March 24, they would leave the coalition. Subsequently, Matovič said on March 21 he was ready to resign as prime minister if coalition partners fulfill the conditions his movement listed in their joint statement. This included the resignation of then economy minister Richard Sulík (SaS) and then justice minister Mária Kolíková (Za Ľudí).

They both stepped down, followed by other two SaS nominated ministers, Branislav Gröhling and Ivan Korčok.

SaS later withdrew from the coalition completely on March 25.

Eventually, Matovič said on March 28 that his demands from last week are forgotten and he proposed to swap posts with Heger.

The Slovak Spectator will bring more details soon.

30. Mar 2021 at 16:08 | Compiled by Spectator staff