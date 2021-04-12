Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Efforts to build new generation of tourist shelters spark enormous interest

However, trends in combination with social networks may be a double-edged sword, photographer of Slovak shelters opined.

How a new shelter will look like will be decided in architectonic competition.How a new shelter will look like will be decided in architectonic competition. (Source: Unsplash)

Small often inconspicuous constructions in the woods are often vital for hikers when they plan their trips into mountains.

Shelters are different from mountain chalets: they are often humbly equipped, overnight stay is free and there is no option to book a spot. Some of them may be crowded, especially during the high season when more people try to fit in than the capacity of a shelter allows. Regardless of the condition of the construction, shelters offer a necessary overnight stay or a haven when bad weather strikes unexpectedly.

Their conditions often vary; most would not be called appealing. A group of youngsters now decided to change that, and are planning a project focusing on a new generation of shelters for hikers, which they want to make architectonically interesting.

Through their crowdfunding campaign they set a primary goal of €10,000 - and succeeded in fulfilling it in less than hour. A few days before the end of the campaign, they collected more than €57,000 which will be enough not only to build a new shelter designed by architects, but also to renew some existing shelters.

“We never dreamed of such a sum,” Patrik Pajta, one of the authors of the campaign, told The Slovak Spectator. He added that the primary aim of the campaign was to open the topic of tourist shelters and the role of architecture in nature. He believes they succeeded in that.

They took inspiration from shelters built in Austria and Slovenia, and would like to build a similar construction in Slovakia. From the collected money, the authors of the project plan to finance an architectonic competition, pick three architectural studios to design three projects and still have enough money to build a brand new shelter. The remaining funds should be used to repair existing shelters.

Overnight with dormice

It is hard to estimate how many shelters there are in Slovakia. Ernest Rusnák, member of the Club of Slovak Tourists who wrote a book about Slovak chalets and shelters, explained that it depends on what we consider a shelter. Sometimes a shelter could consist in only a cover between trees. He estimated the number of decent shelters in Slovakia at 25.

Marek Jančúch, a photographer who published a series dedicated to Slovak shelters, said he visited between 50 and 60 and continues searching for more.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

12. Apr 2021 at 12:15  | Nina Hrabovská Francelová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) between his trips to Moscow and Budapest.

L’état, c’est moi! Matovič demonstrates his ongoing contempt for cabinet government

OĽaNO politicians seem to think they are applying the highest political virtue. Could they be more wrong?

3 h
Illustrative stock photo

Schools will open for more pupils on April 19

At the same time, the schools will follow the regional alert system from April 26.

4 h
Bio waste comprises about 45 percent of waste bins.

People sort their waste more. But there is still much to improve

Startups use sophisticated technology to give accurate data about waste.

10. apr
Analyst Matej Mišík presented a new division of dictricts.

Only two districts remain in the black tier

The measures may be lifted after April 19, if the situation does not worsen much.

7. apr
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)