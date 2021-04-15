More people died than were born in Slovakia for the first time in 17 years

The number of people who immigrated to the country significantly exceeded the number of people who emigrated.

The mortality rate for Slovakia in 2020 was higher than the birth rate. The number of deaths reached 59,100 people last year, while 56,700 children were born.

For the first time since 2003, mortality exceeded natality, the Statistics Office informed.

In terms of population, Slovakia had 5,459,781 inhabitants at the end of 2020, 49 percent men and 51 percent women, meaning the number of inhabitants increased by 1,908 people in y-o-y comparison.

The growth in population was thanks to an increase in migration, where the number of people who immigrated to the country significantly exceeded the number of people who emigrated.

In the last ten years, the increase in population in Slovakia has risen from 5,000 to 12,000 inhabitants per year. Out of the overall number of immigrants, 58.2 percent were Slovaks.

Consequence of the pandemic

At the same time, the number of emigrants dropped to the lowest value since 2012. More than 2,400 people moved from the country.

“It is one of the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Zuzana Podmanická from the Statistics Office, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

The number of deceased in y-o-y comparison was 5,900 higher because of the pandemic, representing an increase of more than 10 percent. The birth-rate decreased in Slovakia over the same period.

Altogether, 56,650 successful births occurred in Slovakia, 404 less than in 2019. Overall the population decreased by 2,439.

The number of children born was also lower than the average over the previous five years (2015 to 2019) when there were 57,200 successful births per year.

15. Apr 2021 at 17:33 | Compiled by Spectator staff