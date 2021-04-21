Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Shortage of chips may affect car production in Bratislava

One of Slovakia's automotive plants had to halt production last month for the same reason.

A global shortage of chips is set to continue affecting the manufacture of automobiles in Slovakia.

Volkswagen Slovakia confirmed a possible decrease in production of units in Bratislava. The company is closely monitoring and evaluating the situation on a daily basis, the plant’s spokesperson Lucia Kovarovič Makayova stated.

“Thanks to the flexible management of the production plan and logistical processes, production has suffered little despite current difficulties. But we must face the fact that in the coming months the shortage of chips may persist, which could also partially affect production in Bratislava,” she told the SITA newswire.

A more stable production was announced by the Jaguar Land Rover Slovakia plant in Nitra.

“We are actively communicating with suppliers and we made sure that production will continue smoothly,” responded the corporate affairs manageress Miroslava Remenárová.

The Stellantis Slovakia plant in Trnava announced a partial halt to production in mid-March, ventually limited to five production shifts. “Production has been smooth since then, but the risk of another halt persists. We are currently trying to confirm production at least a day beforehand,” estimated the speaker of the plant, Peter Švec.

21. Apr 2021 at 11:20  | Compiled by Spectator staff

