Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Tax collection will not drop much. Labour market and economic growth help

Pandemic may further reduce the falling VAT.

The eKasa system, launched in July 2019, has helped fight tax avoidance and tax evasion.The eKasa system, launched in July 2019, has helped fight tax avoidance and tax evasion. (Source: SME)

The expectation after the coronavirus first hit Slovakia was that the pandemic would slash the state’s revenues from taxes and levies significantly.

While in 2019, the state managed to collect 5.7 percent more than the year before, the prediction for 2020 counted on a drop. The Institute for Financial Policy (IFP) think tank running under the Finance Ministry predicted that the revenues from taxes and payroll levies might drop by as much as 6.9 percent, mostly due to the drop in the country’s economy.

Eventually, it revised its forecast to a drop of only 2 percent in revenues.

“Two factors contributed to the better tax result: the more stable labour market and the stable success of VAT collection that withstood the second pandemic wave,” the Finance Ministry told The Slovak Spectator.

Still, many local companies have seen their revenues drop due to the anti-coronavirus lockdowns, resulting in lower VAT and income tax paid, said Miriam Galandová of the Slovak Chamber of Tax Advisors (SKDP).

“VAT collection in January 2021 fell by 20 percent in total, while online sales saved the situation in retail,” Galandová told The Slovak Spectator, adding that such a drop is understandable as most shops were forced to remain closed as of the second half of December.

The state is meanwhile trying to keep its tax collection efficient through various measures. To improve its fight against tax avoidance and tax evasions, the government plans to introduce a new tool – digital invoices (e-invoices). At the same time, the Finance Ministry is working on an extensive tax reform, which tax experts hope will simplify the current system.

Slower recovery

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

7. May 2021 at 17:30  | Radka Minarechová

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Top stories

Fountains across Slovakia, including the famous Singing Fountain in Košice, have been put into operation after the winter season.

News digest: Slovakia to switch to light red tier on Monday, anti-Covid measures keep relaxing

Shops will be closed on Saturday, May 8 due to national holiday marking the end of WWII.

4 h
Leatherworker Ondrej Sabela in his workshop.

Near rock bottom, artisans in Slovakia pray for a better season

The pandemic has forced some to find new jobs, leaving their trades behind.

6. máj
AstraZeneca vaccines against Covid-19

47-year old woman suffering from blood-clotting disorder dies post vaccination

Slovakia registers three deaths post vaccination against Covid-19.

5 h
The Bratislava underpass under Hodža Square will become the Underpass of 16 November 1989 Students.

Nameless Bratislava Old Town places to receive names

John Selecky on an amazing search for his roots in Slovakia; lost tribute to Stalin taking on a modern twist.

9 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)