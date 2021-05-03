Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

The court acquits the first Roma person in the Moldava raid case

Similar verdicts concerning most of the group facing false accusations charges expected soon.

Settlement in Moldava nad BodvouSettlement in Moldava nad Bodvou (Source: SME)

The district court in Košice has acquitted one of the group of six Roma, Leonard Horváth, involved in the 2013 Moldava raid, facing charges of making false accusations.

The ruling is not valid yet.

“I consider this a victory of all decent people who have supported our fellow Roma citizens since the very beginning,” said Roman Kvasnica, lawyer of the defendants, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

In his opinion, the verdict proved that a crime victim will not be prosecuted and punished for speaking about the unlawful practices of police officers, and stressed that it is necessary to show the Roma minority that they are not alone if these occur under the pressure of the state.

Victims turned defendants

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

3. May 2021 at 17:52  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Get daily Slovak news directly to your inbox

Theme: Roma community

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

News digest: Interest in Covid jabs low, vaccination rate may be just over one third

Slovakia expects to receive nearly 1.5 million doses this month. Comenius University among 3 percent of the top universities across the globe.

5 h
PM Eduard Heger was vaccinated in Bratislava during the first weekend of May. He received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

What is the point of the current vaccination registration system?

Know-how acquired by people working with excluded Roma communities could help to get the rest of the country immunised quicker.

9 h
A shopping centre in Bratislava.

Revenue and construction sector still suffer from pandemic

Industrial output returned to growth and foreign trade broke another record.

2. máj
Milan Škriniar

Slovak football player helps Italian team win championship

Milan Škriniar significantly contributed to Inter Milan's title.

12 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)