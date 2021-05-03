The court acquits the first Roma person in the Moldava raid case

Similar verdicts concerning most of the group facing false accusations charges expected soon.

The district court in Košice has acquitted one of the group of six Roma, Leonard Horváth, involved in the 2013 Moldava raid, facing charges of making false accusations.

The ruling is not valid yet.

“I consider this a victory of all decent people who have supported our fellow Roma citizens since the very beginning,” said Roman Kvasnica, lawyer of the defendants, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

In his opinion, the verdict proved that a crime victim will not be prosecuted and punished for speaking about the unlawful practices of police officers, and stressed that it is necessary to show the Roma minority that they are not alone if these occur under the pressure of the state.

Victims turned defendants

3. May 2021 at 17:52 | Compiled by Spectator staff