Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Heger’s cabinet has the trust of the parliament. MPs approved its programme statement

It was supported by 89 deputies present.

PM Eduard HegerPM Eduard Heger (Source: SITA)

The cabinet of Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) has won the trust of the parliament.

Its programme statement was approved on May 4 by 89 MPs present, 55 were against it. Nobody abstained from the vote, the TASR newswire reported.

The parliament has discussed the updated programme statement, which is very similar to the one prepared by the previous cabinet of Igor Matovič (OĽaNO), since last Friday, April 30. The document focuses on the recovery of the country after the pandemic, the fight against corruption, tax evasion and money laundering, as well as the operation of municipal governments.

“We are standing before many challenges as we took over Slovakia in a bad state and the coronavirus left quite a significant mark that cannot be overlooked,” Heger said before the voting on the programme statement on May 5, as quoted by the SITA newswire.

The Slovak Spectator will continue to update this story.

4. May 2021 at 10:43  | Compiled by Spectator staff

