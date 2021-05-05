Dobrú chuť. Are you going to eat that?

Do foreigners feel at home in Slovakia's food landscape? Listen to this podcast to find out.

Bryndzové halušky is a meal popular in Slovakia, especially in mountains and in the central part. (Source: TASR)

Dobrú chuť! Just about anyone who spends more than a few days in Slovakia is familiar with this phrase shared with others before a meal.

But do foreigners in Slovakia have an appetite for Slovak food?

On the second episode of his podcast Na Slovensku Aj Po Anglicky, American Jeremy Hill asked several foreign guests what they think of traditional Slovak cuisine. While some can't get enough of the classics like bryndzové halušky and lokše, others have strong cravings for their home cuisine, which can be hard to replicate in Slovakia.

Have a listen as Hill and his guests navigate the scrumptious, and sometimes questionable, food landscape of Slovakia.

https://open.spotify.com/embed/episode/6UyiSjBOyvLNytItOyfGAP

5. May 2021 at 10:00 | Jeremy Hill