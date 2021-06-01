An adventure in the city rainforest

The Botanical garden in Košice offers numerous plant species and rainforest greenhouses

Font size: A - | A +

This article was published in the Košice Region Travel Guide. Discover the region on the border between Western and Eastern European culture with our regionial guide.



Košice’s botanical garden, which opened in 1950, is located just outside the city centre on the grounds of a university. Its grounds and greenhouses host numerous plant species, and while the outside is bare during the winter months, the greenhouses thrive throughout the year.

Home to over 4,500 species of plant, even those with no horticultural background can be happily occupied in the complex. From rooms dedicated to different cacti species, to rows of sumptuous citrus fruits, the greenhouses take no notice of the seasons outside.

In the greenhouses, the humid temperature and exotic foliage will give visitors a taste of the rain forest. There are plants originating from Indonesia to Argentina, allowing guests to truly feel transported.



The smaller areas off the main greenhouse are highly recommended, and the plants vary room to room, including countless bonsai trees and carnivorous plants.

Opening hours:

The botanical garden is open everyday.

Ticket prices:

Admission is 3€.

Botanical garden (Botanická záhrada) Address: Mánesova 23, Košice; Phone: +421 55 234 1667; Website: www.upjs.sk

Related article

Related article Košice Region travel guide: discover the region on the border between Western and Eastern European culture with our guide. Read more

1. Jun 2021 at 7:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff