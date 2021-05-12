Slovakia suspends the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. What does it mean? (Q&A)

The Health Ministry suspended the administration of first doses of the Vaxzevria vaccine by AstraZeneca on Tuesday, May 11.
That means that people aged 18-45, for whom the vaccination strategy deemed this vaccine and who have not been vaccinated yet, need to wait.
The ministry's decision came four days after the State Institute for Drug Control (ŠÚKL) announced that the death of a 47-year-old woman after vaccination with Vaxzevria is probably linked to the vaccine.
Questions and answers
Why has the ministry halted vaccination with the AstraZeneca vaccine?
What options is the ministry considering now?
What will happen with the people who have received the appointment for their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine?
What vaccine will be given to people who have already received the first dose of AstraZeneca?
When will the ministry reveal its next plans with the AstraZeneca vaccine?
12. May 2021 at 10:02 | Ján Krempaský