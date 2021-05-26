Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Caves in Slovakia reopens to visitors

People still need to stick to hygienic measures.

Demänovská Cave in Liptovský MikulášDemänovská Cave in Liptovský Mikuláš (Source: Ján Krošlák)
Explore what Slovakia has to offer in our Spectacular Slovakia travel guide

Given the improvement in the pandemic situation, the caves administered by the Slovak Caves Administration (SSJ) reopened their doors to visitors in mid-May.

Still, they need to follow several hygienic restrictions set by the Covid automat alert system. Currently, visitors to the Bystrianska Jaskyňa cave in the Brezno district are required to show a negative test result (no older than 24 hours for antigen test and no older than 72 hours for PCR test) or some confirmation about being vaccinated or recovering from Covid.

In other caves, a negative test result is not required.

Visitors are also required to have their mouths and noses covered.

The SSJ needs to keep the telephone or email contact details of visitors for two weeks after the visit, which is why every person willing to visit the cave will be asked to provide these details.

At the same time, the number of visitors is strictly limited, and also depends on the current tier. The current limitations are as followed:

CaveRecommended number of people
Belianska30/40
Brestovská10
Bystrianska15
Demänovská slobody40

Demänovská slobody- large circuit

not organised
Demänovská ľadová40
Dobšinská40
Domica – circuit without sailing30/40

Domica

sailing not held

Driny30/40
Gombasecká30
Harmanecká30/40
Jasovská30/40
Ochtinská aragonitová30/40
Važecká30

You can check the limits for visitors on the SSJ website.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

Inside the Domica Cave Inside the Domica Cave (Source: TASR)

26. May 2021 at 11:37  | Compiled by Spectator staff

