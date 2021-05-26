Caves in Slovakia reopens to visitors

Given the improvement in the pandemic situation, the caves administered by the Slovak Caves Administration (SSJ) reopened their doors to visitors in mid-May.
Still, they need to follow several hygienic restrictions set by the Covid automat alert system. Currently, visitors to the Bystrianska Jaskyňa cave in the Brezno district are required to show a negative test result (no older than 24 hours for antigen test and no older than 72 hours for PCR test) or some confirmation about being vaccinated or recovering from Covid.
In other caves, a negative test result is not required.
Visitors are also required to have their mouths and noses covered.
The SSJ needs to keep the telephone or email contact details of visitors for two weeks after the visit, which is why every person willing to visit the cave will be asked to provide these details.
At the same time, the number of visitors is strictly limited, and also depends on the current tier. The current limitations are as followed:
|Cave
|Recommended number of people
|Belianska
|30/40
|Brestovská
|10
|Bystrianska
|15
|Demänovská slobody
|40
Demänovská slobody- large circuit
|not organised
|Demänovská ľadová
|40
|Dobšinská
|40
|Domica – circuit without sailing
|30/40
Domica
sailing not held
|Driny
|30/40
|Gombasecká
|30
|Harmanecká
|30/40
|Jasovská
|30/40
|Ochtinská aragonitová
|30/40
|Važecká
|30
You can check the limits for visitors on the SSJ website.
26. May 2021 at 11:37 | Compiled by Spectator staff