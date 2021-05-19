Ryanair will operate two new flights from Slovakia

Its summer schedule in Slovakia includes 55 flights per week across 21 routes.

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair will launch two new flights from Slovakia. Both will depart from Košice airport, one heading to Warsaw Modlin and the other to Liverpool.

The flights to Warsaw Modlin will operate three times per week, and those to Liverpool twice a week.

Both will be available from June.

“As vaccination roll-out programmes continue in the coming months, air traffic is set to soar and we are delighted to announce our expanded Summer 2021 schedule from Slovakia, with two new ones from Košice to Warsaw Modlin and to Liverpool,” Ryanair’s Commercial Director Jason McGuiness said.

Its summer schedule in Slovakia includes 55 departing flights per week across 21 routes. These include flights from Bratislava airport to popular holiday destinations in Spain, Greece and Bulgaria.

Flights from Bratislava and Košice Ryanair’s Bratislava Summer 21 schedule delivers: 44 departing flights per week

17 routes

Flights to holiday hotspots such as Palma, Malta, Corfu and Malaga

City breaks to popular European destinations including London, Milan and Brussels. Ryanair’s Košice Summer 21 schedule delivers: 11 departing flights per week

4 routes

Two new routes to Liverpool (2pw) and Warsaw Modlin (3pw)

City breaks to popular European destinations including London and Prague.

19. May 2021 at 11:29 | Compiled by Spectator staff