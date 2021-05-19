Situation keeps improving, two districts placed in yellow tier

There should be some changes to the alert tier system again.

Two districts will be moved to the yellow tier of the Covid automat warning system next Monday, May 24, resulting in even more relaxed anti-pandemic measures. The change concerns the districts of Hlohovec and Topoľčany.

Another 17 districts will be in the orange tier, 47 in the light red tier and 11 in the red tier. Two districts, Myjava and Sobrance, will remain in the dark red tier.

The epidemiological situation is meanwhile improving, with the number of patients using artificial lung ventilation dropping below 100. About half of the hospital beds for Covid patients are now occupied, according to Matej Mišík, head of the Institute for Health Analyses (which runs under the Health Ministry).

The map of districts from May 24, 2021. (Source: Health Ministry)

Covid automat to change

Speaking to journalists on May 19, Economy Minister Richard Sulík (SaS) said that the Covid automat alert system will soon change again. It was changed only last week.

The Health Ministry hosted a meeting on May 18, where the representatives of coalition parties and health experts discussed the potential changes, Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee) said.

The changes should bring more liberties to people who have been vaccinated, he said, without revealing more details.

Vaccination improves

Nearly 1.5 million people have received at least the first vaccine shot, and nearly 700,000 have been administered the second jab as of May 18.

The most vaccinated people are in the age group 70-80 years, accounting for 64 percent. Of the population that is entitled to the vaccination, 30 percent have been vaccinated.

The rate of vaccinated people (based on their resident address). (Source: Health Ministry)

The most vaccinated people are in the districts of Bratislava, Banská Bystrica, Košice, Prešov and Zvolen.

Around 200,000 people are currently waiting for their vaccination appointment in the virtual waiting room.

Tiers of districts starting May 24 Districts at Warning Level 3 (dark red) Myjava • Sobrance Districts at Warning Level 2 (red) Banská Štiavnica • Bardejov • Brezno • Krupina • Kysucké Nové Mesto • Prešov • Revúca • Ružomberok • Sabinov • Skalica • Turčianske Teplice Districts at Warning Level 1 (light red) Bánovce nad Bebravou • Banská Bystrica • Bytča • Čadca • Detva • Dolný Kubín • Galanta • Gelnica • Humenné • Ilava • Kežmarok • Komárno • Košice I-IV • Košice-okolie • Levice • Levoča • Lučenec • Malacky • Martin • Medzilaborce • Michalovce • Námestovo • Nové Mesto nad Váhom • Pezinok • Piešťany • Poltár • Poprad • Považská Bystrica • Púchov • Rimavská Sobota • Senica • Snina • Spišská Nová Ves • Stará Ľubovňa • Stropkov • Svidník • Trebišov • Trenčín • Trnava • Tvrdošín • Veľký Krtíš • Vranov nad Topľou • Žilina • Zvolen Districts at Alert Level 2 (orange) Bratislava I-V • Dunajská Streda • Liptovský Mikuláš • Nitra • Nové Zámky • Partizánske • Prievidza • Rožňava • Šaľa • Senec • Žarnovica • Žiar nad Hronom • Zlaté Moravce Districts at Alert Level 1 (yellow) Hlohovec • Topoľčany

19. May 2021 at 16:43 | Compiled by Spectator staff