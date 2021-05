Agriculture minister resigns

He wants to officially step down on May 31.

Agriculture Minister Ján Mičovský (OĽaNO) announced during a press briefing that he will resign. He wants to officially step down on May 31.

His decision is linked to the appointment of the former chair of the Slovak Land Fund Gabriela Bartošová, who is currently in custody.

25. May 2021 at 9:37 | Compiled by Spectator staff