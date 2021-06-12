Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Pandemic has cut both job and salary offers. Labour market adapts to new trends

These were the trends of the Slovak labour market in the past year.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Unsplash)

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2021, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

Trend in seeking employment

The number of job offers published in 2020 on the largest job portal in Slovakia, Profesia.sk, slightly exceeded 190,000, which is 28 percent less than a year before. This is the least amount of offers since 2004, when only about 160,000 job ads were published on the website.

Some employers who published their job offers on Profesia.sk in 2020 were creative when searching for new staff. They sought, for example, a cow chaser, a lizard tamer, a magician or a marketing guru.

12. Jun 2021 at 8:30  | Radka Minarechová

