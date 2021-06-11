Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Further education gives hope, but not to people in Slovakia

Stepping up to world-class further education provision does not end with a strategy, examples from abroad show.

Sweden is a European leader in further education, with 34.3 percent of involved adults in 2019.Sweden is a European leader in further education, with 34.3 percent of involved adults in 2019. (Source: TASR)

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2021, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

27-year-old Monika Gilbertová had been registered for over a year at a labour office in Rimavská Sobota after losing her job in manufacturing when she tried to upskill through a month-long small business course, covered by the office, in November 2020.

Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk)

Although the course she chose was “not the best” she hopes to sign up for two more, brushing up on her English and reskilling for a career in fashion design. She wants to start a new life outside Rimavská Sobota – one of the least devel- oped Slovak regions with a current unemployment rate of about 20 percent.

“Many are pushed into manufacturing,” Gilbertová said. “Even though these jobs are well paid, everyone has something they would really like to do.” Through the REPAS vocational education and training programme, administered by the Central Office of Labour, Social Affairs and Family (ÚPSVaR), 6,647 out of almost 160,000 registered jobseekers reskilled in 2019, the official data show.

While the project is considered somewhat successful across the board, with 39.6 percent of participants returning to the labour market within six months in 2019, experts see a bigger problem with regard to existing unemployment and technological changes elsewhere in the underdeveloped further education system.

According to Eurostat, 3.6 percent of people in Slovakia partook in further education in 2019, which is well below the EU27 average of 10.8 percent.

Naming one of the reasons behind the unfavourable stats, Michal Páleník from the Employment Institute said: “Slovakia has long been fighting with the split of education between the Education Ministry and the Labour Ministry.”

More flexible but underfunded

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

11. Jun 2021 at 7:00  | Peter Dlhopolec

More of topic: Career and HR

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

Marián Hlavačka

Bratislava’s growth cannot be stopped, but it can be regulated

Sustainable construction means different things to different cities.


5 h

News digest: EU sues Slovakia over cancelled package holidays

New expert opinion in Kuciak murder case provided as the trial is approaching. Interior Ministry inspectorate secured files on some open cases. Solar eclipse was visible also from Slovakia.


18 h
Alena Zsuzsová.

With new evidence on the table, Kuciak murder trial may see a turnaround

The Supreme Court will hear an appeal on June 15.


23 h
Some furniture parts have to moved with a robot.

Diversifying the automotive industry to the mobility sector

Jaroslav Leitmann of Civitta takes a close look at Slovakia's potential in the promising mobility sector thanks to its already strong automotive industry.


8. jún
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)