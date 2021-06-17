Enjoy some food, drinks, a view and culture all in one place

The Eurovea shopping center set on the north bank of the Danube river welcomes people of all ages to its leisure and entertainment spaces.

Font size: A - | A +

This article was published in Bratislava City Guide. With this detailed, pocket-sized guide, it is impossible to get lost in the Slovak capital.

Eurovea is a development of shops, leisure and entertainment areas, on the north bank of the Danube near to the historical city centre and next to the new building of the Slovak National Theatre.



It has become a popular site for Bratislavans since its opening in 2010, also thanks to a generously designed public space that slopes down to the river. The complex was designed by the Slovak architects Marek Varga, Miroslav Vrábel and Branislav Kaliský and consists of the five-star Sheraton Bratislava Hotel, apartments, as well as airy retail premises and an office complex.



A monumental bronze statue of the Slovak statesman Milan Rastislav Štefánik occupies a central square, with a lion standing atop a 27-metre high plinth.

Opening hours:

The shopping center is open weekly from Monday to Sunday.

For more information on shops and restaurants in the shopping center, visit the official Eurovea website.

Eurovea Address: Pribinova 8, Bratislava; Phone: +421 (2)20 915-000; Website: www.eurovea.sk

Related article

Related article Bratislava travel guide: Lost in Bratislava? Impossible with this City Guide! Read more

17. Jun 2021 at 7:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff