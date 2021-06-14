Items in shopping cart: View
Honey bees do not always sting. Sometimes they can be friends

A new eco-apiary allows visitors to see the life of bees from up close. They do not always have to be bred for honey.

(Source: urbariathrabusice.sk)

An eco-apiary that focuses on the free breeding of bees was created not far from the village of Hrabušice in the Spišská Nová Ves district in eastern Slovakia. Its aim is to observe the life of bees and focus on the stability of the honey bee ecosystem, the TASR newswire reported.

Spectacular Slovakia Travel Guide: The High Tatras Spectacular Slovakia Travel Guide: The High Tatras (Source: Lukáš Kucej)

The apiary, located in a building that served as a forest nursery, should be open to the public this summer.

Known as Bee Paradise, the project is financed by the Košice Self-Governing Region and its Terra Incognita grant scheme, TASR wrote.

Not for the honey

The project was launched by enthusiasts from Hrabušice who want to introduce the life of bees to tourists visiting Slovak Paradise (Slovenský raj).

They do not plan to breed bees for honey production. Instead, this ecosystem should replicate a bee's natural habitat. The wild honey bees will have several beehives in tree stumps to choose from.

In addition, the project provides space for so-called solitary bees.

Green projects

Košice Region is trying to launch more green projects, said its Governor Rastislav Trnka.

"I believe this unique apiary will make visitors aware of the current problems related to bees, which have become one of the symbols of a healthy environment," Trnka added, as quoted by TASR.

Visitors of the apiary will learn more about the life of bees, the way they are bred, and how important they are for the ecosystem, said Lenka Vargová Jurková, head of the regional tourism organisation.

"The whole experience is designed in a way that the visitor can observe the life of bees from a safe distance," she added, as quoted by TASR. "Moreover, the area will offer a resting area, a fire pit, and a small bee house."

The project's author, Marcel Slivka, explained that listening to the bees buzzing, sleeping on the beehives, and inhaling the air coming from the hives has healing powers for people suffering from allergies and people with high blood pressure. He believes that bees heal plenty of other diseases, as reported by TASR.

14. Jun 2021 at 11:38  | Compiled by Spectator staff

