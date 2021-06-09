Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Labour market comes to terms with the pandemic’s mixed effects

Wages increased despite the virus.

The hospitality sector was one of the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The hospitality sector was one of the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. (Source: TASR)

This article was published in the Career & Employment Guide 2021, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

While home office became a symbol of the pandemic’s impact on the labour market in many areas of business shortly after the coronavirus outbreak, it has since become clear just how profound the impact of the past year will be.

Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk)Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk) (Source: )

The first wave in the spring of 2020 closed some of Slovakia’s biggest production plants for weeks on end. The second wave, which fully hit between October 2020 and February 2021 and placed healthcare professionals under unprecedented strain, also brought the hospitality and tourism sector to a nearly complete halt. The pandemic has closed schools for months and one of the immediate challenges this poses on the labour market is to take in the school-leavers who have not had access to practical training in their last year in school. The months of the pandemic have tested the state’s ability to aid businesses at a time of unexpected need.

The effects on the unemployment rate have been uneven across sectors, highlighting the need for the flexibility and lifelong learning HR professionals had been calling for prior to the pandemic. Companies have developed new solutions and their employees have acquired new skills, which experts on human resources expect them to benefit from even once the virus is no longer an issue.

“Workers will operate in a more agile and independent way,” said Sebastián Nemčok, branch manager at the HR company Manuvia, pointing to their recent experiences with remote work. He expects this to emerge in the aftermath of the pandemic in the reduction of companies’ office spaces and workforce.

The past year has brought about significant changes in the Labour Code, not all of them related to the pandemic. The most closely-watched changes were those related to working from home, but in the end lawyers see the adopted amendment as a wasted opportunity in this regard.

Mixed impacts across the market

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

9. Jun 2021 at 7:00  | Jana Liptáková

Top stories

Sputnik V vaccines arrived at Košice airport on March 1, 2021

Disinformation was supposed to help the Russian vaccine, but it harmed everyone.

Globsec links the lack of willingness to get the Covid jab with the popularity of disinformation websites.


2 h

News digest: Putin increasingly popular in Slovakia, Sputnik vaccine less so

Teenagers register for Covid jab in their thousands in Slovakia. Bus connections between Vienna and Bratislava restored post-lockdown. And all you wanted to know about holiday in Slovakia.


21 h
Martin Neštepný

Open space is no longer the “chicken farm” it used to be

Smart solutions should be aimed at increasing the comfort of people working in offices.


8. jún
Flight in balloon in Liptov region

Hotels, travelling, sightseeing. How to enjoy a holiday in Slovakia

Slovakia is preparing for its second pandemic summer. Check out our guide on rules applicable in the country and its various districts.


7. jún
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)