Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Still much room for improvement in the Labour Code

Law firms propose to refine legislation pertaining to home office and meal vouchers as well as dismissals or competition by former employees.

A problematic issue are disputes between employees and employers over the invalidity of dismissals from employment. A problematic issue are disputes between employees and employers over the invalidity of dismissals from employment. (Source: Sme)

This article was published in theCareer & Employment Guide 2021, our special annual publication focused on the labour market, human resources and education.

By the time the Heger government wraps up its term, life should be easier and less complicated for business in Slovakia.

Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk)Explore Slovak labour market and human resource trends (for more details visit shop.spectator.sk) (Source: )

This at least is what the ministers of the Eduard Heger (OĽaNO) government are promising in their revised programme statement - the action plan until the next parliamentary election, scheduled for early 2024. Seeing that favourable conditions for businesses are even more important in times of crisis, the government promises to improve the business environment with simple laws and less red tape, financial and regulatory burdens, as well as a fundamental simplification of income and payroll tax schemes. It points out that a systemic approach to improving business conditions has been absent for a long time in Slovakia.

“The key is a flexible Labour Code and labour legislation, which is important during the boom, but even more so during a crisis and for adapting to new conditions after the crisis,” reads the document.

The details of possible changes to the Labour Code have yet to be revealed. Law firms specialising in labour law would like to see a patching of the holes in the Labour Code, related to the latest changes pertaining to home office or employers securing meals for employees. They have identified some other problematic regulations that need amending.

New and old holes in legislation

It would be beneficial, in the context of the latest amendments to the Labour Code, to allow employers to agree with employees working from home on fixed working hours, in addition to flexible working hours or scheduling of working hours by employees themselves, said Jozef Virčík, associate at the Wolf Theiss law firm.

14. Jun 2021 at 7:00  | Jana Liptáková

