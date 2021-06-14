Charges against former elite police head dropped

The prosecutor found the decision to prosecute Branislav Zurian unlawful, unfounded and premature.

The General Prosecutor’s Office has dropped charges against Branislav Zurian, former head of the National Criminal Agency (NAKA), who has been accused of abusing the power of a public official and endangering a confidential and reserved fact.

“After looking into the matter, the prosecutor of the General Prosecutor’s Office decided that the decision to bring charges against B. Z. was unlawful, unfounded and premature, and issued without checking the facts sufficiently,” said Dalibor Skladan, spokesperson of the General Prosecutor’s Office, as quoted by the TASR newswire.

Raid to be checked

The charges against Zurian, who left his NAKA post in mid-May at his own request, were brought based on the testimony of former deputy director of the Slovak Information Service (SIS) intelligence agency, Boris Beňa, who reportedly said that Zurian had been leaking classified information to him.

Based on the information from Zurian, Beňa allegedly warned Ľudovít Makó, the former head of the criminal office of the Financial Administration who now faces charges and is cooperating with the investigators, against his arrest.

Subsequently, the police raided Zurian’s home in Poprad on May 21 when he was on holiday. He came to the police only after returning from holiday. The prosecutor of the General Prosecutor’s Office will now check the actions of the police during the home raid as well, TASR reported.

Zurian has meanwhile rejected Beňa’s claim.

14. Jun 2021 at 11:19 | Compiled by Spectator staff